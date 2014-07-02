Municipal implement carrier

Your success needs the right drive

Depending on requirements, the electrically controlled traction drive (40 km/h) with speed control or the mechanically controlled traction drive (30 km/h) may be the right choice for you. Both drives have several drive positions so that you can set the speed precisely to match the application.

Easy to switch over. Immediately and automatically.

The hydraulic all-wheel drive distributes the power evenly and allows you to quickly switch between driving forwards and driving backwards. This saves time and protects the machine.

Safe at any speed

The variable speed adjustment, combined with the optional traction control, guarantees safe and precise working. You can also equip your MIC 50 and MIC 70 with a hydraulic differential lock, which guarantees optimal traction, even on the most difficult of surfaces.

That is certain

A spring-mechanism parking brake, as you will be familiar with from trucks, guarantees secure braking of your MIC 50 and MIC 70, especially when combined with the permanent all-wheel drive, even under adverse conditions.

Immediately feel at home

The clearly arranged operating console with joystick (alternatively with three hand levers) is clearly structured according to functions, and allows an operator to safely drive and operate the machine, even if they have not received any training for this. And the optionally adjustable armrest increases operating comfort noticeably.

Powerful working hydraulics

With a flow rate of up to 100 l/min, the MIC is ready for a wide range of applications.