Municipal sweepers

When you want the best

You need sweeping performance. You want comfort and environmental protection. You can get all of this with the new MC 250. This compact, robust sweeper has a powerful drive that complies with the highest standards for environmental protection.

The logical operating concept is intuitive. In the spacious, uncluttered and comfortable cab, you can enjoy maximum comfort all year round and you immediately take control. And with a driving speed of 60 km/h, hydropneumatic suspension and fast access to all service components, you can complete all work more quickly and efficiently than ever before.