Drill dust catcher
The drill dust catcher enables safe and dust-free drilling on all common wall and ceiling surfaces. Drill dust is suctioned directly from the drill hole.
Instead of inconvenient and, above all, extra sweeping or vacuuming, you can remove the drill dust at source, directly from the drill hole. It doesn't matter whether you position the drill at the wall or the ceiling or whether the subsurface is tiles, wallpaper, plaster, stone, concrete or wood: thanks to the 2-chamber system and the foam rubber seal, the accessory for the Kärcher Home & Garden WD 1-7 wet and dry vacuum cleaner and SE 4-6 spray extraction cleaner stays firmly and securely in place on every common subsurface. In addition, you need not rely on the help of a second person, but can drill and then suction the drill dust effortlessly on your own, leaving the area clean. Our drill dust catcher is suitable for all conventional drills with a drill size of up to 15 mm.
Features and benefits
For dust-free and residue-free drilling
The drill dust catcher works reliably on all conventional wall and ceiling surfaces
Drilling above your head is easier than ever
Drilling and suctioning without the help of a second person is hassle-free
Easy handling – connect the suction hose, turn on the vacuum cleaner, place the accessory in the desired position, and drill
By pressing the yellow switch, the position of the drill dust catcher can easily be altered without the need for switching off the vacuum cleaner
For drills with a drill size of up to 15 mm
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|207 x 106 x 117
Application areas
- Tiles
- Wallpaper
- Plaster
- Wood
- Stone
- Concrete