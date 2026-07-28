FJ 24 foam jet
The FJ 24 Handheld foam jet for dispensing Home & Garden detergents with KHB and OC 6-18 models.
Occasionally more than just water is required to achieve really clean results. The FJ 24 foam jet makes this effortless. Simply fill the 0.3 litre tank with Home & Garden detergent, attach the foam jet to the extension and off you go: with the highly effective foam and the variable jet level, selected at the turn of a dial, cleaning just got a lot easier. Using the tried-and-tested Quick Connect system, the foam jet can be disconnected from the extension tube with just one hand, ready to switch to another accessory. The FJ 24 foam jet is suitable for the KHB and OC 6-18 models, but not for the pressure washers of classes K 2 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Container with volume of 0.3 litres
- The container contains sufficient detergent for one battery charge.
Changing to different detergents is easy
- Effortless cleaning with the compatible Kärcher detergent.
Powerful foam
- Effortless cleaning of all surfaces.
Transparent detergent container
- Container fill level visible at all times.
Adjustable spray angle
- Makes convenient vertical and horizontal work possible.
Quick Connect adapter
- Thanks to the proven Quick Connect system, accessory changing is effortless.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|205 x 93 x 132
Application areas
- Balcony
- Flower tubs
- Decorative objects (plant pots, etc.)
- Bicycles
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden toys
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Rubbish bins
- Blinds/roller shutters