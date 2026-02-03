SE Support Handle

The ergonomic support handle is the ideal addition for comfortable cleaning of large carpet areas with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners.

The ergonomic support handle makes cleaning large carpet areas with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners particularly comfortable. The spray extraction floor nozzle can thus be guided very easily and precisely at the same time. After easy attachment to the spray extraction tube, the additional handle enables comfortable two-handed operation for left- and right-handers. Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 series.

Features and benefits
SE Support Handle: Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
SE Support Handle: Ergonomic handle suitable for left- and right-handed people
Convenient use due to ambidextrous operation.
SE Support Handle: Height-adjustable handle
The position of the handle can be individually adjusted to the height of the user.
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 121 x 66 x 127
Compatible machines