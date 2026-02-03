Deep cleaning down to the fibres and compact design: the SE 3 Compact Home spray extraction cleaner is a powerful, energy-efficient and residue-free solution for cleaning textile surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the device is not only easy to handle but can also be stowed away to save space, ensuring it is quickly ready to go for thorough and convenient fibre-deep cleaning even in the event of unforeseen soiling. Dirt is removed quickly and effectively from upholstered furniture, runners and small carpets. The long and flexible suction hose with a built-in detergent hose guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach places. The long cable ensures a maximum range of movement. With practical storage options on the device, all accessories are always to hand. The 2-in-1 tank system ensures users avoid coming into contact with dirt. And once the cleaning is done, the spray extraction cleaner impresses further still with its hygienic system cleaning function to prevent the formation of bacteria and odours. Includes upholstery spray extraction nozzle, spray extraction crevice nozzle and detergent.