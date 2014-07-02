High-pressure extension hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 6 m high-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility for use with pressure washers. Simply connect between gun with Quick Connect connector and high-pressure hose. Robust DN 8 quality textile braiding reinforced, non-kinking hose with brass connector for durability. Extension hose for pressures of up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.