Experience floors so clean they shine with the FCV 3 Natural N and combine with natural floor detergent RM 538N for ecological cleaning. The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time¹⁾. Choose from three cleaning modes – standard mode with water distribution, dry mode and the powerful Advanced!Power mode³⁾ – and tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria²⁾ for hygienic cleanliness. In addition, the long-lasting battery with up to 30 minutes of runtime for cleaning up to 130 square metres non-stop and the integrated self-cleaning function deliver maximum convenience – for easy cleaning without getting your hands dirty.