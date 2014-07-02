Push sweeper S 750
The S 750 sweeper with 32-l waste container and 700-mm working width is suitable for all areas from 60 m². With adjustable contact pressure of the side brush.
With a working width of 700 mm, the S 750 sweeper sweeps five times faster than a broom. This not only saves time, but also protects the back! The waste lands directly in the very generously sized 32-l waste container. The robust, impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant sweeper is easy to push and also very manoeuvrable. The powerful roller brush and the side brush of the S 750 ensure excellent cleaning results on outdoor areas from 60 m². The extra-long bristles of the side brush clean down to the last detail, also in the edge area. The contact pressure of the foldable side brush can be optimally adapted to different surfaces. The height-adjustable, ergonomic push handle can be adapted to the exact height of the user. If required, the push handle can also be collapsed fully. This allows space-saving, upright storage of the machine. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Extra large side brushThe long bristles on the side brush ensure thorough cleaning even on edges.
Convenient sweeping containerConvenient waste container: waste is drawn directly into the container, which can be easily removed and emptied.
Large-capacity containerThe 32-litre waste container offers ample space for large quantities of waste.
Space-saving storage
- With its fold-down push handle, the sweeper can be stored upright, thus taking up very little space.
Adjustable ergonomic push handle
- The angle of the push handle can be adjusted to suit you. The handle is ergonomically shaped.
Stand-alone waste container
- Easy to take out and designed so that it can be set down safely.
Adjustable contact pressure on the side brush
- Contact pressure on the side brush can be ideally adjusted to different floor surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width without side brush (mm)
|480
|Working width with side brush (mm)
|700
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|2500
|Casing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|32
|Recommended for areas over (m²)
|60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|12.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1280 x 770 x 1000
Scope of supply
- Side brush: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- 2-fold height-adjustable push handle
- Storage position
- Steplessly adjustable side brush
- Stand-alone waste container
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Medium to large areas