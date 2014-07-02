With a working width of 700 mm, the S 750 sweeper sweeps five times faster than a broom. This not only saves time, but also protects the back! The waste lands directly in the very generously sized 32-l waste container. The robust, impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant sweeper is easy to push and also very manoeuvrable. The powerful roller brush and the side brush of the S 750 ensure excellent cleaning results on outdoor areas from 60 m². The extra-long bristles of the side brush clean down to the last detail, also in the edge area. The contact pressure of the foldable side brush can be optimally adapted to different surfaces. The height-adjustable, ergonomic push handle can be adapted to the exact height of the user. If required, the push handle can also be collapsed fully. This allows space-saving, upright storage of the machine. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.