Push sweeper S 750

The S 750 sweeper with 32-l waste container and 700-mm working width is suitable for all areas from 60 m². With adjustable contact pressure of the side brush.

With a working width of 700 mm, the S 750 sweeper sweeps five times faster than a broom. This not only saves time, but also protects the back! The waste lands directly in the very generously sized 32-l waste container. The robust, impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant sweeper is easy to push and also very manoeuvrable. The powerful roller brush and the side brush of the S 750 ensure excellent cleaning results on outdoor areas from 60 m². The extra-long bristles of the side brush clean down to the last detail, also in the edge area. The contact pressure of the foldable side brush can be optimally adapted to different surfaces. The height-adjustable, ergonomic push handle can be adapted to the exact height of the user. If required, the push handle can also be collapsed fully. This allows space-saving, upright storage of the machine. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.

Features and benefits
Push sweeper S 750: Extra large side brush
Extra large side brush
The long bristles on the side brush ensure thorough cleaning even on edges.
Push sweeper S 750: Convenient sweeping container
Convenient sweeping container
Convenient waste container: waste is drawn directly into the container, which can be easily removed and emptied.
Push sweeper S 750: Large-capacity container
Large-capacity container
The 32-litre waste container offers ample space for large quantities of waste.
Space-saving storage
  • With its fold-down push handle, the sweeper can be stored upright, thus taking up very little space.
Adjustable ergonomic push handle
  • The angle of the push handle can be adjusted to suit you. The handle is ergonomically shaped.
Stand-alone waste container
  • Easy to take out and designed so that it can be set down safely.
Adjustable contact pressure on the side brush
  • Contact pressure on the side brush can be ideally adjusted to different floor surfaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width without side brush (mm) 480
Working width with side brush (mm) 700
Max. area performance (m²/h) 2500
Casing / frame Plastic/Plastic
Waste container (l) 32
Recommended for areas over (m²) 60
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 13
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 12.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 15.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1280 x 770 x 1000

Scope of supply

  • Side brush: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Ergonomic push handle
  • 2-fold height-adjustable push handle
  • Storage position
  • Steplessly adjustable side brush
  • Stand-alone waste container
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Medium to large areas