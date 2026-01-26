The WBS 3 cleaning spray gun is the ideal extension for every garden hose. Simply connect the WBS 3 to the connector – and you're ready to go! The innovative rotation jet quickly removes the fresh dirt and makes cleaning large areas effortless. It results in time savings of up to 50 percent compared to classic garden sprayers. Cleaning tasks can also be completed precisely with the point jet, optimised with the high-quality metal nozzle. The device offers quick and diverse use for all slightly soiled objects around the garden. The two AA 1.5 V batteries, which power the motor needed for the rotation jet function, are included in the scope of supply.