WPD 100 water dispenser
Power Save
The Power Save mode should always be activated.
- The operating time of the WPD 100 can therefore be set individually.
- On days when the machine is not in use, for example, over the weekend, or at night, it is run on only minimal energy (< 1 watt).
- This helps save energy
Cleaning the ventilation slits
The ventilation slits on the back of the water dispenser should be cleaned regularly.
This ensures optimum functionality of all of the water dispenser's components
and prevents unnecessary overheating of individual components.
The WPD is at its most energy-efficient when it has an optimal supply of air.
This helps save energy
Reusable drinking cups
Help protect the environment by using reusable drinking cups instead of disposable ones.
- Kärcher offers water bottles made exclusively from the plastic Tritan – without BPA (bisphenol A), which is harmful to health. This means that you can enjoy your water without harmful plasticisers.
- A glass carafe is particularly suitable for the office.
- Glass carafes by Eva Solo are ideal for use in meetings.
Use of CO2 bottles
- For water dispensers that dispense carbonated water, the maximum size of CO2 bottle (10 kg) should always be used. This has the following advantages:
- the CO2 bottle has to be replaced less frequently.
- This avoids additional unnecessary transport
- The WPD can run for longer without the interruption of replacing the CO2 bottle.
- There is no unnecessary service work.
Product Carbon Footprint
- Every time we use energy we leave behind traces of CO2, our so-called "product carbon footprint" (PCF).
- By using the WPD 100 from Kärcher, you are making an important contribution to environmental protection.
- No energy is used to manufacture, transport and clean water bottles and refill bottles.
- There are therefore no CO2 emissions resulting from this.
- To provide a further comparison, the WPD 100's product carbon footprint is just a sixth of the size of the PCF for water coolers and less than a tenth of the size of the PCF for vending machines.
Power Save
The Power Save mode should always be activated.
- The operating time of the WPD 100 can therefore be set individually.
- On days when the machine is not in use, for example, over the weekend, or at night, it is run on only minimal energy (< 1 watt).
- This helps save energy
Product Carbon Footprint
- Every time we use energy we leave behind traces of CO2, our so-called "product carbon footprint" (PCF).
- By using the WPD 100 from Kärcher, you are making an important contribution to environmental protection.
- No energy is used to manufacture, transport and clean water bottles and refill bottles.
- There are therefore no CO2 emissions resulting from this.
- To provide a further comparison, the WPD 100's product carbon footprint is just a sixth of the size of the PCF for water coolers and less than a tenth of the size of the PCF for vending machines.
Reusable drinking cups
Help protect the environment by using reusable drinking cups instead of disposable ones.
- Kärcher offers water bottles made exclusively from the plastic Tritan – without BPA (bisphenol A), which is harmful to health. This means that you can enjoy your water without harmful plasticisers.
- A glass carafe is particularly suitable for the office.
- Glass carafes by Eva Solo are ideal for use in meetings.
Cleaning the ventilation slits
The ventilation slits on the back of the water dispenser should be cleaned regularly.
This ensures optimum functionality of all of the water dispenser's components
and prevents unnecessary overheating of individual components.
The WPD is at its most energy-efficient when it has an optimal supply of air.
This helps save energy
Use of CO2 bottles
For water dispensers that dispense carbonated water, the maximum size of CO2 bottle (10 kg) should always be used. This has the following advantages:
- the CO2 bottle has to be replaced less frequently.
- This avoids additional unnecessary transport
- The WPD can run for longer without the interruption of replacing the CO2 bottle.
- There is no unnecessary service work.