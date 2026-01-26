Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic KAP

The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.

Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board and medium-hard disc brush are also included in delivery.

Features and benefits
Powerful motor
  • Extremely robust and durable design.
  • Powerful for numerous applications.
  • Low operation and service costs.
Robust planet carrier
  • Made from hard-wearing metal gear wheels. Reduced wear and tear and maintenance costs compared with belt gear.
  • Higher torque than a conventional belt gear.
  • Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Easy operation
  • Convenient and easy handling.
  • Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
  • For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
  • Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 90
Brush speed (rpm) 150
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 30 / 43
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 49.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 590 x 430 x 1180

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board
  • Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 10 l
  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories