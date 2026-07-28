Thanks to the unique all-in-one box design, it is very compact, robust and durable, it is also extensively equipped and very easy to use: The SG 4/2 Classic steam cleaner impresses with excellent cleaning results, a superb price/performance ratio and maximum efficiency. The lightweight machine, weighing only 7.5 kilograms, is the most compact professional steam cleaner in its class, is ready for use in only 3 minutes and with 4 bar steam pressure offers more than enough reserves for deep cleaning and sanitation without the use of chemicals. Counters, dispensing equipment, tiles, hobs, ovens and lots more are meticulously cleaned right into the smallest crevice – regardless of the level of contamination. In particularly stubborn cases the connectable VapoHydro function helps with hot water and effectively removes heavy contamination and greases, the water tank can be removed and filled at any time. Accessories such as steam hose, hand nozzle, point jet nozzle, Power nozzle, round brush, flat brush, steam scraper and microfibre cover are all stored directly in the machine – a floor nozzle is also available as an option.