With our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs, building service contractors are at all times optimally equipped to carry out minor vacuuming tasks. Furniture, upholstery or small floor areas in tight spaces, for example, are typical areas of use for the practical, lightweight, and, thanks to the Kärcher Battery Power battery, cordless and at the same time very powerful and durable handheld vacuum cleaner. Thanks to the supplied accessory kit with upholstery, floor and crevice nozzles, suction brush and suction tubes, you are much more agile and the work is completed much faster than with a large machine with cable. In addition, the versatile battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner is suitable for many other uses, for example vehicle cleaning or the removal of dirt during installation work. For these areas of use, separate accessory kits specifically tailored to the respective work are also available. The scope of delivery also includes the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery and a quick charger.