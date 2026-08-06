CO2 supply line extension, 5 m

Extension hose with a length of 5 m for connecting CO2 cylinders or cylinder bundles to dry ice blasters with integrated dry ice production (liquid-to-pellet/L2P).

Extension hose for dry ice blasters with liquid-to-pellet technology for the production of dry ice from liquid CO2 for immediate use. Kärcher recommends the 5-metre extension in particular to extend the range of use of the L2P machine when using CO2 cylinder bundles. The hose is also suitable for connecting individual CO2 cylinders.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 5000 x 42 x 42
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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