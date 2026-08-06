Descaling cartridge

Fast and effective descaling for Kärcher steam cleaners. All you need to do is insert the cartridge, and you're done.

The descaling cartridge protects the technology inside the steam cleaner from limescale buildup to ensure a long service life for the device. The descaling cartridge is easy to use and change, and the used cartridge can then be disposed of with household waste.

Features and benefits
Protects the appliance technology from calcification
  • Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner.
Simple and quick cartridge replacement
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 56 x 56 x 163
Application areas
  • Descaler for Kärcher steam cleaners
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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