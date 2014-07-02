Dirt blaster, 120

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Pressure (bar) max. 300
Temperature (°C) max. 85
Nozzle size ( ) 120
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Compatible machines
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Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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