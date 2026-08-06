Dirt blaster, small, 045
Up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor: with the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045), power losses have been minimised and the spray quality maximised.
A powerhouse in a small nozzle: the performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045) achieves 10 times the cleaning performance in comparison to conventional nozzles – thanks to the rotating point jet. And compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance. With max. 180 bar/18 MPa and 60°C water temperature, it removes even the most stubborn dirt. With ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extra long working time.
Features and benefits
Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor
- Enormous time saving.
Minimised power losses and improved spray quality
- Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt.
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
- High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
- Maximum service life.
Powerful cleaning performance
- Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 180
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Nozzle size ( )
|45
|Size
|small
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3