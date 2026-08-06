FC 5 suction head cover yellow
The improved suction head cover makes dirt pick-up more efficient. For retrofitting on yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.
No more annoying dust bunnies on the floor: the new suction head cover for the FC 5, including integrated thread lifter and wide air channel, ensures even more efficient coarse dirt pick-up – and thereby improves overall cleaning performance. The perfect upgrade for all yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.
Features and benefits
Integrated thread lifter
- Integrated grooves enable even better pick-up of dust bunnies and other coarse particles.
Wider suction channel
- Efficient pick-up of larger particles such as hairballs.
Easily interchangeable
- The new cover on the device is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 100 x 34