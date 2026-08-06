FC 5 suction head cover yellow

The improved suction head cover makes dirt pick-up more efficient. For retrofitting on yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.

No more annoying dust bunnies on the floor: the new suction head cover for the FC 5, including integrated thread lifter and wide air channel, ensures even more efficient coarse dirt pick-up – and thereby improves overall cleaning performance. The perfect upgrade for all yellow FC 5 devices that are not yet equipped with this as standard.

Features and benefits
Integrated thread lifter
  • Integrated grooves enable even better pick-up of dust bunnies and other coarse particles.
Wider suction channel
  • Efficient pick-up of larger particles such as hairballs.
Easily interchangeable
  • The new cover on the device is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 100 x 34
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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