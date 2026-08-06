The H13 filter kit with a high proportion of antibacterial-coated active carbon reliably removes a large number of harmful substances in the air with a separation degree of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particle diameter. The filter traps dust, fine dust, particles, aerosols, pathogens and even viruses. In addition, the antibacterial coating of the filter material eliminates germs and bacteria and is complemented by an active carbon layer which filters odours, chemical vapours, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other harmful substances from the air.