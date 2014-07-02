Fleece filter bag

Five-ply fleece filter bag, extremely tear-resistant, maintains suction power for longer, high dust retention rate.

Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bag made from 5-ply fleece material which maintains suction power for longer and ensures a high dust retention rate. With a practical lock system for hygienic removal.

Features and benefits
High-quality fleece material
  • Effectively picks up dirt.
  • Highly tear-resistant.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 150 x 10
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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