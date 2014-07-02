Fleece filter bag
Five-ply fleece filter bag, extremely tear-resistant, maintains suction power for longer, high dust retention rate.
Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bag made from 5-ply fleece material which maintains suction power for longer and ensures a high dust retention rate. With a practical lock system for hygienic removal.
Features and benefits
High-quality fleece material
- Effectively picks up dirt.
- Highly tear-resistant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 150 x 10