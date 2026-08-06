HEPA hygiene filter*

Thanks to the HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998), the vacuum cleaner exhaust air is cleaner than room air. Annual replacement recommended.

The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or allergy-triggering particles. It is therefore essential that the vacuum cleaner exhaust air is cleaner than the air in the area in which you are working. We recommend you change the filter once a year.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher compact vacuum cleaner VC 5
Reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or allergy-triggering particles
The vacuum cleaner exhaust air is cleaner than room air
The filter should be replaced once a year
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 85 x 75 x 46
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher