High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced.

20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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