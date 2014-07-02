Ironing board cover

Cotton ironing board cover and foam material for greater air permeability and steam penetration of the laundry. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results.

Ironing board cover made from a combination of cotton and foam. The cover stands out thanks to the higher level of air permeability and, as a result, the improved steam penetration of the ironing. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results – suitable for the AB 1000 ironing board.

Features and benefits
High-quality material
  • Irons crease-free
  • Optimal steam and air permeability
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 380 x 5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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