Jet gun, XXL, Adv

Ergonomically designed jet gun. The compact design of this gun makes it especially light and handy. Includes a safety function to prevent unintentional triggering. The Advanced jet gun features an integrated remote control. The ice delivery rate and jet pressure can be adjusted directly from the gun. Also includes a switch to choose between "Air only" or "Air and ice".

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 200 x 60
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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