Microfibre wiping cloths
The microfibre wiping cloth ensures optimal dirt removal on all smooth surfaces.
Microfibre cleaning cloth thoroughly cleans all smooth surfaces, e.g. glass and windows. Spray bottle, WV 50 plus squeegee and window cleaner concentrate for streak-free windows. Window cleaning has never been so easy.
Features and benefits
High quality microfibre pad with abrasive and soft fibres
- Dirt is removed optimally from the surface and collected in the cloth
- Thanks to the abrasive fibres even coarse dirt is removed easily from the surface
- The soft fibres maximise the amount of dirt picked up
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 275 x 30
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces