Paper filter bags KFI 222

Two-ply paper filter bag with excellent filter performance and high tear resistance. Scope of supply: Five bags

Two-ply paper filter bags with excellent filter performance. The paper filter bags also impress with high tear-resistance and reliably keep dust and dirt inside the device. Five bags are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Two-layer
  • Tear resistance
  • Outstanding filter capacity
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour brown
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 120 x 7
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
