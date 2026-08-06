Pet cleaning kit

The cleaning kit for pets reliably removes animal hair.

The special pet cleaning kit makes cleaning even easier and more convenient: The flexible and extendible hose included in the kit ensures maximum freedom of movement. The matching pet hair brush has an extremely soft rubber surface. In this way, you won't just reliably remove loose hair, but also treat your furry friend to a nice massage.

Features and benefits
This set is perfect for removing pet hair
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 415 x 100 x 43
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Pet hair
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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