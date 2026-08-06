Pet cleaning kit
The cleaning kit for pets reliably removes animal hair.
The special pet cleaning kit makes cleaning even easier and more convenient: The flexible and extendible hose included in the kit ensures maximum freedom of movement. The matching pet hair brush has an extremely soft rubber surface. In this way, you won't just reliably remove loose hair, but also treat your furry friend to a nice massage.
Features and benefits
This set is perfect for removing pet hair
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|415 x 100 x 43
Application areas
- Pet hair