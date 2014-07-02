Replacement nozzle for T-Racer

High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the K2-K5 device classes.

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 125 x 30
Information
