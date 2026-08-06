Rotating wash brush for > 1000 l/h machines, nylon bristles

Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).

Features and benefits
Rotating water-powered wash brush
  • No additional motor for brush drive required.
  • Compact and lightweight construction style.
Nylon bristles
  • Surfaces are protected.
High mechanical cleaning power thanks to rotation
  • Outstanding cleaning performance.
  • Lower time demand compared to standard wash brushes.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 1000 - 1300
Material Nylon
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 200 x 100
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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