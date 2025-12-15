High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De

The pioneering EASY!Force high-pressure gun is part of the heated HDS 1000 De high-pressure cleaner's standard equipment. Sturdy frame designed for crane or forklift loading.

Thanks to its abundant equipment features, powerful Yanmar diesel engine and sturdy pipe frame, our heated HDS 1000 De high-pressure cleaner can confront the challenges that other machines cannot. High-quality components – the high-pressure pump is fitted with a brass cylinder head, stainless steel valves and chrome-nickel-coated stainless steel pistons – ensure an extremely long service life even with tough, continuous use. Our new EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, ensures effortless operation, while our patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, but are just as durable and robust. The comprehensive safety equipment, consisting of a float with integrated calcification protection (DGT) which ensures separation from the drinking water network, various safety valves, as well as oil, water and fuel shortage protection, guarantees the machine's availability at all times. A robust frame protects the components and makes transport easier.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De: Optimum ease of use
Optimum ease of use
Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage and overheating. The ergonomically designed spray gun reduces holding and pulling force.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De: Maximum performance
Maximum performance
High-output burner with upright heating coil and detonation-free continuous ignition. For removing stubborn encrustations. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De: Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electro start for effortless starting.
User-friendly operation
  • The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.
  • Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 450 - 900
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 40 - 200 / 4 - 20
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 98
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 5,6
Nozzle size 048
Fuel tank (l) 34
Fuels Light oil / Diesel
Drive type Diesel
Motor manufacturer Yanmar
Motor type L 100 V
Number of users at one time 1
Portability stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 188,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 194,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1100 x 750 x 785

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Cage frame
  • Electro start
  • Sturdy tubular steel frame for crane loading
Information
