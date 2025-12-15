The ergonomic support handle makes cleaning large carpet areas with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners particularly comfortable. The spray extraction floor nozzle can thus be guided very easily and precisely at the same time. After easy attachment to the spray extraction tube, the additional handle enables comfortable two-handed operation for left- and right-handers. Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 series.