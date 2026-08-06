Soft dusting brush
The soft furniture brush, made from soft bristles, removes dust from shelves, lamps, sensitive surfaces and electronic devices.
Dust from furniture, lamps or electronic devices can leave behind unsightly marks or even scratches when using ill-suited cleaning methods. Made from soft bristles, you can use the soft furniture brush to clean the various surfaces thoroughly and softly and be sure no damage will be caused. The soft furniture brush can be purchased as an additional accessory for our Vacuum Cleaner VC 5 and is easy to fit onto the device.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher compact vacuum cleaner VC 5
Easy to mount on the device
Soft bristles guarantee gentle cleaning
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|117 x 41 x 71
Application areas
- Furniture
- Sensitive surfaces