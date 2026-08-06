Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: T 7/1, T 10/1 T 12/1, NT 22/1, NT 30/1, NT 40/1, NT 50/1, NT 65/2

Chrome-plated steel suction tube for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 35 and 505 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Steel, chrome-plated
Length (mm) 505
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 505 x 40 x 40
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Information
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