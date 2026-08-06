Wet/dry floor nozzle, DN 40, width 360 mm

For wet and dry vacuuming of fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids: plastic floor nozzle with rollers, 360 mm width and nominal size DN 40. Includes brush strips and squeegees.

For removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: wet/dry floor nozzle in DN 40 made of robust plastic with a width of 360 millimetres, brush strips, squeegees and side rollers.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 360
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 370 x 190 x 75
Videos
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher