Wheel attachment kit for HDS 1000 Be/De
Practical kit with pneumatic tyres for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners. For improved manoeuvrability.
Practical kit with pneumatic tyres suitable for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners for easier manoeuvrability.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,9
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