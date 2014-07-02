Wheel attachment kit for HDS 1000 Be/De

Practical kit with pneumatic tyres for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners. For improved manoeuvrability.

Practical kit with pneumatic tyres suitable for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners for easier manoeuvrability.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,9
Compatible machines
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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