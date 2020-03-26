Disinfecting cleaning of hard surfaces
For the chemical disinfection of contaminated surfaces, strategies are available to reduce transmission and infection. Kärcher offers products for the disinfective cleaning of hard surfaces, such as the disinfecting cleaner RM 732 and the disinfectant RM 735, both of which have virucidal activity against enveloped viruses. The new coronavirus also falls into this category.
Rule No. 1: No disinfection without prior cleaning
For an effective disinfection, especially of heavily soiled surfaces, it is recommended that a thorough cleaning with a suitable detergent is carried out first.
Make sure to always use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.
1. Procedure for disinfection with a disinfectant (for example RM 735)
For manual cleaning with spray bottle and cloth:
Clean object thoroughly beforehand.
Allow surface to dry.
Mix the product with tap water in the recommended dosage. It is essential to follow the product label.
Wet the object completely with the product.
Follow the reaction time according to the label.
Rinse with clean water / For food processing applications, rinse thoroughly with drinking water.
Using a high-pressure cleaner:
- First clean the object with a suitable cleaning solution and rinse it with clear water.
- Allow to dry.
- Adjust the dosage on the device, use the product only with cold water.
- Wet the object completely with the product.
- Observe reaction time according to label.
- Rinse with tap water without leaving any residue.
Using a spraying unit:
- Mix the product with tap water in the appropriate dosage.
- Wet the clean and dry object completely with the product.
- Observe exposure time according to label.
- Rinse with tap water without leaving any residue.
For less severe soiling, cleaning and disinfection can also take place in the same step.
2. Procedure for disinfection with a disinfectant cleaner (for example RM 732)
For manual cleaning with spray bottle and cloth:
- Mix the product with the appropriate dosage and tap water.
- Wet the object completely with the product.
- Clean the object with a suitable, clean textile.
- Observe exposure time according to the label. Do not allow to dry up during the application time.
- Allow the surface to dry after the application time.
Use a high-pressure cleaner:
- Set the dosage on the device, use only cold water.
- Wet the object completely with the product.
- Allow to soak.
- Observe exposure time according to the label. Do not allow to dry during the application time.
- Clean with high pressure and tap water without leaving residues.
Use a spraying unit:
- Mix the product with tap water in the appropriate dosage.
- Wet the clean and dry object completely with the product.
- Observe the reaction time according to the label, do not allow to dry up.
- Rinse off with tap water without residue.