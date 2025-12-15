Air purifier AF 20
Fast air purification in rooms of 20 m²* to 40 m²: the compact AF 20 air purifier with HEPA filtration and activated carbon reliably removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours.
Perfect air purification for small rooms, children's rooms and individual workspaces – the AF 20 air purifier cleans indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens by means of its multi-layer filter system. Other features include the active carbon fill, as well as a display to alphanumerically indicate the air quality in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³ and the air quality via a colour code. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adapt automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity with which it is used.
Features and benefits
High Protect 13 FilterHEPA filter for the removal of pathogens and aerosols. For bonding odours and chemical vapours.
Dual air inlet systemThanks to the air intake on both sides, a high air flow rate is guaranteed.
DisplayIndication of the air quality in µg/m³ as well as the filter and device status.
Quiet operation
- Smooth-running motors and ventilators and quiet air ducts.
Automatic mode
- The sensor controls the automatic mode and adapts the performance level to the air quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Connected load (W)
|24
|Suitable room size (m²)
|up to 40
|Air flow rate (m³/h)
|up to 220
|Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm)
|0,3 µm >= 99,95 %
|Power settings
|3
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 220 x 346
* Recommended room size based on a ceiling height of 3 m and air exchange three times an hour for operation at the highest performance level.
Equipment
- Dual filter system
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Operation of the device with touch function
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
- Locking function
- Timer program
Videos
Application areas
- Interiors
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.