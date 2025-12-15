The FC 2-4 floor cleaner impresses with its self-standing design, a low weight of just 2.2 kilograms and automatic switching on and off. To do this, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start and remove dry and wet everyday dirt conveniently in just one step. The maximum battery run time per battery charge is 20 minutes, which corresponds to a cleaning area of 70 square metres. After the device is activated, the roller is automatically moistened with the water from the fresh water tank. This ensures even and effective cleaning of hard floors. It also cleans right up to the edge and picks up hairs easily thanks to integrated hair filters. The integrated, hygienic dirty water tank also means contact with dirt is avoided. This can be removed and cleaned directly after using the device. The included 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.