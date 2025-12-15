With the FC 4-4 floor cleaner you no longer have to vacuum before mopping and can remove dry and wet everyday dirt in one step. With the long battery run time of maximum 30 minutes per battery charge, areas of up to 90 square metres can be cleaned effortlessly. The Duo fast charger supplied enables charging in just 70 minutes. A visual signal is used to communicate when the fresh water tank needs to be refilled and the dirty water tank emptied. After activating the device, the two rollers are automatically moistened with the water from the fresh water tank. The water volume can be adjusted to the floor covering using the two cleaning modes. The FC 4-4 cleans even hard-to-reach places and picks up hair easily. Direct contact with dirt is avoided thanks to the integrated and hygienic dirty water tank, which can be removed and cleaned after using the device. The FC 4-4 stands by itself and can be stored in a space-saving way thanks to its removable handle. The device is suitable for all hard floors. The 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries are compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.