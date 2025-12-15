Floor cleaner FC 4-4 Battery Set
Precise cleaning: The FC 4-4 removes dry and wet daily dirt precisely and quickly with its two cleaning modes. Includes exchangeable batteries and Duo fast charger.
With the FC 4-4 floor cleaner you no longer have to vacuum before mopping and can remove dry and wet everyday dirt in one step. With the long battery run time of maximum 30 minutes per battery charge, areas of up to 90 square metres can be cleaned effortlessly. The Duo fast charger supplied enables charging in just 70 minutes. A visual signal is used to communicate when the fresh water tank needs to be refilled and the dirty water tank emptied. After activating the device, the two rollers are automatically moistened with the water from the fresh water tank. The water volume can be adjusted to the floor covering using the two cleaning modes. The FC 4-4 cleans even hard-to-reach places and picks up hair easily. Direct contact with dirt is avoided thanks to the integrated and hygienic dirty water tank, which can be removed and cleaned after using the device. The FC 4-4 stands by itself and can be stored in a space-saving way thanks to its removable handle. The device is suitable for all hard floors. The 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries are compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Features and benefits
All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step50 per cent time saving: Coarse dirt pick-up technology enables wiping without the hassle of vacuuming beforehand. Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter. Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Two different cleaning modesRoller rotation and water quantity are adjustable according to the type of dirt and floor. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl. Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
4 V Kärcher Battery Power
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to Li-Ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Standalone and easily manoeuvrable
- Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone.
- Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual signal when the fresh water tank is empty and the dirty water tank is full.
- Balanced: the dirty water tank is full when the fresh water tank is empty.
Easy device cleaning
- Device and roller cleaning function.
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Removable handle and parking station with roller storage
- Space-saving storage thanks to the adjustable stowage height, which can be reduced by around 30 cm.
- The rollers can be stowed neatly directly on the parking station.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 57 dB.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|Fresh water container capacity (ml)
|400
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|200
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|nominal 7,2 - 7,4 - max. 8,4
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 90 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 30 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|50 / 70
|Charging current (A)
|2 x 2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|225 x 310 x 1200
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Versions: Batteries and charger included
- Battery: 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (2 pc.)
- Battery charger: 4 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Multi-surface roller: 2 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Cleaning and parking station with roller storage
- Self-cleaning mode
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt
