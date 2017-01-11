Hard Floor Cleaner

When it comes to floor cleaning, you'll wonder how you ever managed without the Floor Cleaner from Kärcher. Cleaning floors has never been so easy and convenient – our cleaning solutions not only require a lot less time and effort, but there is also no contact with dirty water and no need to wring out unhygienic floor cloths.

FC 5

Flexible floor cleaner for living areas

With the FC 5 Floor Cleaner, dry and damp dirt can be cleaned in just one step. No need to vacuum beforehand – wiping has never been easier, faster or more thorough.

BR 4300

Robust floor cleaner for large areas

The light and compact BR 4.300 hard surface cleaner is a highly innovative and powerful alternative for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m².

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher