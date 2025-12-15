Pressure washer K 1
Compact, powerful and economical: the entry-level high pressure cleaner for occasional use. Suitable for applications such as car washing or patio cleaning.
Compact, lightweight, practical and robust: the K 1.100 high-pressure cleaner is ideal for occasional small cleaning jobs around the house. It is suitable for cleaning vehicles, garden furniture and patios, among other things. An impact-resistant plastic casing protects the motor and pump against dirt and damage. A safety valve prevents excess pressure. A motor stop function switches off the motor when the trigger gun is closed. This high-pressure cleaner is equipped with an injector for applying the cleaning agent under low pressure. Other convenience features of the K 1.100 include a large on/off switch and an ergonomically designed trigger gun.
Features and benefits
Compact, small and light deviceFor simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Perfectly matched accessoriesWith the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage. Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Integrated detergent suction hoseSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Air-cooled universal motor
- The pressure washer has a compact design and, thanks to its air-cooled universal motor, it is especially lightweight and therefore comfortable to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar)
|90
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|0,85
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|160 x 241 x 426
Scope of supply
- Spray lance extension
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes
