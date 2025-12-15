Pressure washer K 1
The K 1 is the small and lightweight entry-level model pressure washer for occasional use. For example for cleaning garden furniture or small garden surfaces.
the K 1 pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, small cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal, for example, for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles and small patios. The flat jet nozzle included cleans powerfully, even on sensitive surfaces. Just right for occasional cleaning of light contamination. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away by attaching them to the device. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceFor simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves. Can be carried with just one hand.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageThe hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose can click in and out of the device quickly and conveniently.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|90
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|0,85
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|188 x 206 x 445
Scope of supply
- Spray lance extension
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Small cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles
