Pressure washer K 2.360
The wheeled K 2.360 from Kärcher – a pressure washer made for occasional use and light dirt, for example on bicycles, garden tools or furniture.
The equipment of the K 2.360 includes two smooth-running wheels, a spray gun, a 3 m high-pressure hose, a single spray lance and a water filter to protect the pump from the penetration of dirt particles. This pressure washer is designed for occasional use and light dirt around the house and garden. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning power
- All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Integrated accessory storage
- The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (W)
|1400
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|328 x 258 x 661
Scope of supply
- Wash brush
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
