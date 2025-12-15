With the K 4 Premium Power Control pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. In order to find the right pressure, the application consultant integrated in the Kärcher Home & Garden app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The app also offers other helpful features, such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. For maximum control, the pressure level can be set by turning the spray lance and checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The overall handling is very simple thanks to the convenient hose reel. Other equipment details of the K 4 Premium Power Control include the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless changeover of the detergent, the telescopic handle for convenient transportation, as well as the parking position for readily accessible accessories.