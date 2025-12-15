Spray extraction cleaner SE 2 Spot Care
The compact and easy-to-use SE 2 Spot spray extraction cleaner is the perfect helper for quickly removing stains and dirt on upholstery and textiles in a targeted manner.
The handy SE 2 Spot spray extraction cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing stains on upholstery and textiles in a targeted manner. The SE 2 Spot makes quick work of dirt and odours, effectively removing food and drink stains for example. Thanks to its compact design, the spray extraction cleaner is particularly easy to use and takes up little space when stowed. That means it’s quickly ready for operation whenever you need to deal with unexpected dirt. The large operating radius made possible by the 4.5-metre cable allows for flexible cleaning anywhere in a room. The practical accessory storage on the device itself means that all attachments are quickly to hand and ready for use. Includes stain-removal brush, upholstery spray extraction nozzle and detergent.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method in combination with a powerful yet energy-efficient motor.
Specially developed accessories for easy fibre-deep cleaningThe upholstery spray extraction nozzle makes it quick and easy to remove ingrained dirt. Integrated spray hose for added convenience when cleaning. Stain-removal brush for targeted and efficient cleaning of stubborn or dried-on stains.
Ultra-compact space-saving deviceFlexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access. With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device. Space-saving storage.
Practical accessory and hose storage
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.
Simple and convenient handling
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
- Intuitive operation.
- Ready to clean straight away.
Two-tank system
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Ultra-flexible 2-in-1 hose
- Integrated spray hose for added convenience when cleaning.
- Long, highly flexible suction hose for added convenience when cleaning.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|450
|Operating radius (m)
|6,3
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1,5
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|0,8
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power cable (m)
|4,5
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 215 x 310
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Spray extraction upholstery nozzle: 88 mm
- Stain brush
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Cord storage
- Two-tank system
- Practical hose and accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Car seats
