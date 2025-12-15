Steam cleaner SC 4 EasyFix
Convenient and uninterrupted steam cleaning: With the SC 4 EasyFix steam cleaner with EasyFix floor nozzle and a permanently refillable, removable water tank.
The SC 4 EasyFix steam cleaner offers a high level of convenience, boasting an integrated cable storage compartment, an accessory storage compartment and a parking position for the floor nozzle. The EasyFix floor nozzle guarantees excellent ergonomics thanks to its flexible joint, whilst lamella technology provides sparkling clean results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be adapted to the surface and the dirt. The wide range of accessories will quickly make tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of gaps shine like new – removing even the most stubborn dirt. The permanently refillable and removable water tank enables uninterrupted cleaning. The SC 4 EasyFix cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere in the home. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces.
Features and benefits
Continuously refillable, detachable water tankInterruption-free cleaning and convenient water filling.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Integrated cable storage compartmentSecure storage of the cable and other accessories.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle made from high-quality microfibre
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 100
|Heating output (W)
|2000
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3,5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heat-up time (min)
|4
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0,8
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 251 x 273
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand nozzle
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (two-step)
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated on/off switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
