The DS 6 Premium is a vacuum cleaner with water filter and not only represents thoroughly cleaned floors, but incidentally also ensures fresher and up to 99.95% dust-free exhaust air. This noticeably improves the air, and with that, the feeling in the room. Unlike with a conventional vacuum cleaner with filter bag, the DS 6 Premium vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural force of the water, which is swirled in the filter at high speed. The dirt which has been drawn in must pass through this whirling water which filters it out of the air highly efficiently, and traps it in the water. The result is fresh, extraordinarily clean exhaust air.