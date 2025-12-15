Vacuum cleaner VC 3 *KAP
No bag, no loss of suction power: the white VC 3 (ERP) multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner with transparent, washable waste container for cleaning without filter bags.
Thanks to the transparent waste container, the VC 3 (ERP) not only saves you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags, it also allows you to see the vacuum cleaner's powerful cleaning effect. The highly efficient multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner cleans floors and carpets effortlessly without losing suction power and is also suitable for gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places. With its white design and handy size, the vacuum cleaner fits perfectly into the modern Asian family home. The family-friendly device also features a HEPA 13 filter for clean air, and offers ease of use and low noise generation.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technologyNo loss of suction power. Saves you money as no filter bags are used. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
HEPA 13 filterVacuums 99.95% of dust and particles. Protects health. Improves the home environment.
Low noise generationDoes not disrupt daily life. Convenient to use.
Highly efficient motor
- Uses less energy.
- Protects the environment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|700
|Operating radius (m)
|7,5
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0,9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|76
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
