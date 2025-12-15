Vacuum cleaner VC 3 *KAP

No bag, no loss of suction power: the white VC 3 (ERP) multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner with transparent, washable waste container for cleaning without filter bags.

Thanks to the transparent waste container, the VC 3 (ERP) not only saves you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags, it also allows you to see the vacuum cleaner's powerful cleaning effect. The highly efficient multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner cleans floors and carpets effortlessly without losing suction power and is also suitable for gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places. With its white design and handy size, the vacuum cleaner fits perfectly into the modern Asian family home. The family-friendly device also features a HEPA 13 filter for clean air, and offers ease of use and low noise generation.

Features and benefits
Vacuum cleaner VC 3 *KAP: Multi-cyclone technology
Multi-cyclone technology
No loss of suction power. Saves you money as no filter bags are used. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
Vacuum cleaner VC 3 *KAP: HEPA 13 filter
HEPA 13 filter
Vacuums 99.95% of dust and particles. Protects health. Improves the home environment.
Vacuum cleaner VC 3 *KAP: Low noise generation
Low noise generation
Does not disrupt daily life. Convenient to use.
Highly efficient motor
  • Uses less energy.
  • Protects the environment.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 700
Operating radius (m) 7,5
Waste container capacity (l) 0,9
Sound power level (dB(A)) 76
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 388 x 269 x 334

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.5 m
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
  • Floor nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Soft dusting brush

Equipment

  • Soft grip handle
  • Practical parking position
  • Automatic cable rewind
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Carpet
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Accessories
