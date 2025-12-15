Thanks to the transparent waste container, the VC 3 Premium (ERP) not only saves you a lot of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags, it also allows you to see the vacuum cleaner's powerful cleaning effect. The highly efficient multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner cleans floors and carpets effortlessly without losing suction power and is also suitable for gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places. With its white design and handy size, the vacuum cleaner fits perfectly into the modern Asian family home. The family-friendly device also features a HEPA 13 filter for clean air, and offers ease of use and low noise generation.